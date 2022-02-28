ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Gabriel Thomas Hook

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
Gabriel Thomas Hook was born into eternal rest on February 23, 2022 at Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by great grandparents Richard and Barbara Smith, Charles and Marjorie Hook, Robert and June Gantose, and James Smith. Gabriel is survived by parents, T. Wade and Frances M. Hook; one brother, Samuel; one sister, Alice of West Union; grandparents David and Nancy Hook of West Union and Robert “Bob” and Denise Gantose of Seville, Ohio; and one great grandmother, Mary Ann Smith of Parma, Ohio. Memorial donations can be made to: Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, www.Nowilaymedowntosleep.org. The public funeral mass was held at noon on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church inWest Union with Reverend Craig Best officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. served the family.

