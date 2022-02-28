ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. to extend international minimum flight requirement waivers over COVID

By David Shepardson
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19.

Airlines can lose their slots at some congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The waivers have been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020. International passenger air travel in 2021 was down 46% to 61 million over 2019 levels, but up over the 34 million international air passengers in 2020.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it proposed extending temporary waivers of the requirements at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that were set to expire in October after petitions from airlines.

At four other U.S. airports where the FAA has a formal schedule-review process - Chicago O’Hare, Newark in New Jersey, Los Angeles and San Francisco - the agency proposes to extend credits to airlines for flights that were canceled in the pandemic as though those flights were operated.

The FAA said "based on global vaccination rates, changing infection rates and the threat of new virus strains, continued unpredictability of travel restrictions, and the disparity between demand for domestic air travel and demand for international air travel, extending the current limited, conditional waiver for international operations by all carriers, is reasonable."

The government said that American Airlines , Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines submitted a joint petition to "urgently request continued relief from standard international slot usage rules" during the 2022 summer season.

The airlines said the "COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact worldwide air travel; the Omicron variant has caused governments to significantly restrict or control entry of passengers and airline crew members and unfortunately, the future remains unpredictable."

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Dr. Shaun C. Rice
5d ago

The more tickets you buy the better they see how well people respond to their rules. Stop buying tickets it’s that simple

Reply(2)
8
Lynn H
5d ago

Seriously Come On Enough control already wake up people if the Airlines and any other company want to cry about Covid then have at it. But please just let all these vaccines and mask be a choice no one should have to be forced to do anything this plandemic has to come to a End But it can't as long as the masters want to have control

Reply
4
Angel Warrior
5d ago

All about government control! Well you can shove it right where the sun dont shine!

Reply
5
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
