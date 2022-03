Even before the Ukraine crisis, a museum in a south London shopping centre had a reasonable claim to be one of the capital’s most relevant and timely. The Migration Museum was set up in 2013, initially as a series of pop-ups, but since 2020 has occupied an empty retail space inside Lewisham’s Shopping Centre. Its mandate has been to highlight the plight and stories of those fleeing global conflict, oppression and prejudice. As part of that, it even brought sections of the Berlin Wall and installed them next to the Nike store.

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO