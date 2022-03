As we approach the warmer months, it is almost time to once again indulge at our favorite local ice cream stands. Right around this time every year, we are getting ready for our local ice cream stands to reopen for the spring and summer months. This means I also go through my annual ritual of determining the best ice cream spots in the Capital Region, chosen by you! It is a simple question to you every year, but an important one: which ice cream shop or stand is the best in the Capital Region?

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO