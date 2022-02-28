ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson’s personal coach Quincy Avery takes shot at Texans ‘Walmart’ receivers

By Matt Young
 5 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to wide receivers Brandin Cooks (13) and Kenny Stills (12) before a Nov. 15, 2020 game in Cleveland.  (Brett Coomer/Staff photographer)

While praising Deshaun Watson on a recent podcast, Quincy Avery, Watson's longtime personal coach, couldn't resist taking a shot at his clients' teammates in Houston.

In a 34-minute appearance on The Ringer's The Ryen Russillo Podcast , Avery, along with fellow quarterbacks guru Jordan Palmer, discussed some of the signal-callers in the upcoming NFL Draft as well as current quarterbacks around the league.

When the conversation turned to Watson, Avery talked about how good the quarterback has looked during their training sessions recently, but then also made fun of the receivers Watson was throwing to when he led the NFL in passing yards in 2020.

"(People) might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk," Avery said. "If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out."

Watson hasn't played a game since he was throwing to those "Walmart" receivers. After leading the league with 4,823 passing yards on a team that went 4-12 in 2020, Watson demanded a trade and later was accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault in 22 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists . In addition to the civil suits, eight women also filed police reports, which are still being investigated. The Texans are trying to trade Watson before the NFL Draft begins April 28.

The Texans’ leading receivers in Watson’s last season on the field were Brandin Cooks (81 catches, 1,150 yards), Will Fuller (53 catches, 879 yards) and Randall Cobb (38 catches, 441 yards). The 28-year-old Cooks has had six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his eight-year career, including last season with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills throwing to him. Will Fuller was a 2016 first-round draft pick, who signed a one-year, $10.6 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason. The 31-year-old Cobb was a Pro Bowl receiver in Green Bay, who is on the back end of his career, catching 28 balls in 12 games last season after the Texans traded him to the Packers for a sixth-round pick.

Besides the dig at Texans players, Avery said he thinks Watson will play in 2022 and remind people of how good he is.

"We’ve started working out and I will say this: Deshaun is throwing the ball better than I think I’ve ever seen him throw a football," said Avery, who runs Quarterback Takeover and trains some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and college . "And, I’m not just saying this, but he’s super healthy, he’s super focused, he’s super locked in. When it comes to like putting on his cleats, walking on a field, Sunday at 1 o’clock? The first time that he does that, I think that people are going to be reminded very, very quickly that Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."

Palmer - the f ounder of QB Summit , which has helped players like Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow - went a step further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJPnX_0eRKolZH00
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (left) next to QB Guru Jordan Palmer during Jordan Palmer's QB Summit NFL Draft Prep in a park on January 25, 2021 in Orange County, California. (Aubrey Lao/Getty Images)

"I’ll one-up that, I think he plays this year, and I don’t even know what team he goes to and he’s a top three MVP candidate this year, 100 percent," Palmer said. "People forget, this is one of the best players in the league with a chance to be the best. Deshaun is not a solid quarterback. He’s not a guy who’s had a good run. This is a gangster. The way he unites a room, the way that he shows up, the way he prepares ... People don’t realize this guy’s study habits, and the way he prepares. He’s not (just) a baller. He’s not (just) a guy who runs around and makes plays. He’s as sophisticated of a learner as I’ve been around. I don’t even care what team he goes on. He’s a top three MVP candidate this year."

On Monday afternoon, Avery tweeted , "People really take things out of context for a story. But ... y'all have a day."

The entirety of the comments from Avery and Palmer about Deshaun Watson from the podcast (at the 1:27:00 mark of the podcast embedded above) are included in this story, and their answers were in response to a single question from Russillo, which was, "Do you think Deshaun plays this year, man?:

