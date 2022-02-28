Fitch says more Turkish banks may need capital increase

ANKARA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Capital increases may be needed at more Turkish banks in addition to the state banks than that have already announced similar moves, Lindsey Liddell, head of Turkish banks at Fitch Ratings, said on Monday.

Turkish state-owned Halkbank, Vakifbank and Ziraat said they were raising their capital this month.

In a webinar, Liddell said capitalisation at banks remains sensitive to further lira depreciation, asset quality weakening and growth, adding that capital increases may be needed for banks with fairly thin buffers or to support growth.

She said Turkish banks had moderate buffers against asset quality deterioration due to reserve coverage of non-performing loans and higher lira collateral values.

Credit risks were increased by factors including rapid loan growth in recent years mainly at state banks, an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and stage two loans, including restructured, big ticket exposures, Liddell added.

A series of unorthodox rate cuts by Turkey's central bank at the end of last year sparked a currency crisis that saw the lira end the year down 44% against the dollar. As a result, inflation soared to near 50% in January.

Erich Arispe, senior director of emerging Europe sovereign ratings at Fitch, said there was a risk of additional monetary policy easing and stimulus ahead of national elections scheduled for June 2023.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan

