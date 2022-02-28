ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 200,000 Ukrainians flee to Poland to escape Putin’s attack

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrakovets, Ukraine — Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already escaped Russia’s bombardment of their country into neighboring nations, and many thousands more are still trying to get out. Many have walked for miles to get to the nearest border, where they find extremely long lines. The...

sandhillsexpress.com

