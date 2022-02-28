ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Police Searching For Nissan Xterra Involved In Hit And Run

By Local - Liz Shultz
 5 days ago

ST.PETERSBURG, FL. – A search is underway for a 1999 to 2004 Nissan Xterra with damage to the right front side and a missing antenna following a hit and run crash on 38th Avenue North early Sunday.

St. Petersburg police traffic investigators are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the traffic crash that left a man in critical condition shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

A 45-year-old St. Petersburg man was riding an electronic Ancheer Cross Country bicycle eastbound in the 7800 block of 38th Avenue North when the bike was hit from behind by an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Type Of Vehicle Sought By Police

Anyone with information about the incident or has seen a car with that type of damage, please call SPPD’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or text the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

