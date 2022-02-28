COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County's top prosecutor said he will not seek reelection this year as he considers a run for judge in 2024.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight made the announcement in a news release Monday morning.

"This job has been a huge part of my life, and I continue to be enthusiastic about working here," Knight wrote. "However, after much thought, I have made the difficult decision not to seek a fifth term."

Knight, who has worked in the office for 29 years, said he will step down when his term ends Dec. 31. Knight said his consideration of running for judge means that if he won in 2024, he would be unable to finish his term as prosecutor.

"Under that scenario, the Governor of the State of Missouri, and not the citizens of Boone County, would decide who the next county prosecutor would be," Knight said. Knight is a Democrat. Gov. Mike Parson is a Republican.

Had he run for reelection, Knight would have faced a primary challenge from one of his former deputies, Roger Johnson .

Johnson, an attorney at the Van Matre Law Firm in Columbia, worked in the prosecutor's office for 12 years, starting in 2008. He became first assistant in the office in 2018.

The post Boone County prosecutor will not seek reelection appeared first on ABC17NEWS .