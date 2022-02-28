ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown Musician Danny DeGennaro Remembered in New Book from Local Author, Who Was Also a Fan

Danny DeGennaro.Image via the Danny DeGennaro Foundation.

John J. Farmer, Jr., the New Jersey author of 9/11 Ground Truth, covers another tragedy in his newest book. It’s a smaller-scale act of violence than his former work. But it has more of a personal hook.

Farmer’s latest work, Way Too Fast, is the story of guitarist Danny DeGennaro, a Levittown musician killed in 2011 in a robbery attempt.

The book has special resonance. Farmer didn’t attempt DeGennaro’s story as a detached writer. He wrote it from the standpoint of a fan.

Farmer and DeGennaro met by chance in 1993. The former was walking down Main Street in New Hope when he heard a beautiful guitar solo wafting out of a pub.

It was DeGennaro, performing.

The music soothed Farmer’s heart, still raw from the untimely passing of his wife. “His music touched my soul, and became a vehicle for healing,” Farmer said.

After DeGennaro’s death, Farmer wrote a remembrance of the guitarist-vocalist, which was published to great acclaim in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

From there, the remembrance of his inspiring friend flowed in book form. Considering the source — one of the principal authors of the 911 Commission Report — interest from publisher The Excluded Middle, LLC, followed.

The book debuted Feb. 21.

A portion of its sale proceeds will benefit the Danny DeGennaro Foundation’s support of young artists.

