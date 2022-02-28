Levittown Musician Danny DeGennaro Remembered in New Book from Local Author, Who Was Also a Fan
John J. Farmer, Jr., the New Jersey author of 9/11 Ground Truth, covers another tragedy in his newest book. It’s a smaller-scale act of violence than his former work. But it has more of a personal hook.
Farmer’s latest work, Way Too Fast, is the story of guitarist Danny DeGennaro, a Levittown musician killed in 2011 in a robbery attempt.
The book has special resonance. Farmer didn’t attempt DeGennaro’s story as a detached writer. He wrote it from the standpoint of a fan.
Farmer and DeGennaro met by chance in 1993. The former was walking down Main Street in New Hope when he heard a beautiful guitar solo wafting out of a pub.
It was DeGennaro, performing.
The music soothed Farmer’s heart, still raw from the untimely passing of his wife. “His music touched my soul, and became a vehicle for healing,” Farmer said.
After DeGennaro’s death, Farmer wrote a remembrance of the guitarist-vocalist, which was published to great acclaim in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
From there, the remembrance of his inspiring friend flowed in book form. Considering the source — one of the principal authors of the 911 Commission Report — interest from publisher The Excluded Middle, LLC, followed.
The book debuted Feb. 21.
A portion of its sale proceeds will benefit the Danny DeGennaro Foundation’s support of young artists.
Comments / 0