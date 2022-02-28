Transportation advocates call on MTA to make subway stations more accessible

Traveling around the city is not easy for many people. With so many stairs and not enough elevators, getting onto the subway can be a challenge.

In an effort to help her elderly neighbors, Joyce Jed, president of Good Neighbors of Park Slope, has been advocating for elevators to be installed in the local subway station since 2015.

“We were really hindered by the number of stairs we had to go down and up to get to the subway here,” explains Jed.

In 2018, the organization held a rally hoping they would be heard and finally get an elevator installed at the Seventh Avenue station.

“We suddenly heard last year that they were actually starting to build it and were so thrilled,” says Jed.

Dustin Jones, president and founder of United Equal Access New York, says the MTA has been promising more accessibility for years. He has been trying to get around the city in his wheelchair for years.

“I’ve had to be physically carried out of the station by either the NYPD or most likely the FDNY,” says Jones.

According to the MTA, there are 13 new accessible stations under construction. Four are estimated to be completed this year and nine in 2023.