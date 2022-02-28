ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall on custard apple pulp due to salmonella

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Two batches of frozen custard apple pulp are being recalled due to salmonella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nu4NB_0eRKmSfw00

The FDA said that they had received complaints that five people had fallen ill.

Which batches are being recalled and how do I know?

After sampling the product, salmonella was found. Vadilal Industries in Newark, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling the two batches of product.

If you purchased frozen custard apple pulp, look for the batch code KWHO or KRQO. Both of these batches should not be used.

It is advised to return the pulp back to the store where it was purchased to get a refund.

The product code is FPEP 444302 and the best before date on it is September 2023.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting and headache.

Symptoms usually start within six hours to six days after infection and usually last between four and seven days.

You should consult a doctor if you have diarrhea, a fever over 102F and can’t keep liquids down.

