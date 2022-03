Check out this drone footage of Leiper’s Fork captured by the Nashville Drone Co. Part of Williamson County, Leiper’s Fork is often referred to as a village. In this video, you will see The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, Wines in the Fork tasting room, Country Boy restaurant, Puckett’s, David Arms gallery, and the gorgeous landscape of the area.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO