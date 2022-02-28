First Look: Star Trek: Picard - The Star Gazer

With Star Trek: Picard's second season on Paramount+ days away, the streamer has revealed new photos of the series' stars. Released via Entertainment Tonight, the images include all of the core cast members, including some special returning guest stars, posed in what looks like Guinan's 10 Forward bar, as seen in the latest Star Trek: Picard trailer. There are shots of Patrick Stewart, returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, and co-stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones and Santiago Cabrera. There's also Brent Spiner, playing a new character after closing the book on Data last season, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, and fan-favorite foil John de Lancie as Q. Take a look below.

