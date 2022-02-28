ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

First Look: Star Trek: Picard - The Star Gazer

By StarTrek.com Staff
StarTrek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and...

www.startrek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Reveals New Character Photos

With Star Trek: Picard's second season on Paramount+ days away, the streamer has revealed new photos of the series' stars. Released via Entertainment Tonight, the images include all of the core cast members, including some special returning guest stars, posed in what looks like Guinan's 10 Forward bar, as seen in the latest Star Trek: Picard trailer. There are shots of Patrick Stewart, returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, and co-stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones and Santiago Cabrera. There's also Brent Spiner, playing a new character after closing the book on Data last season, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, and fan-favorite foil John de Lancie as Q. Take a look below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Picard Producer Addresses Possible Season 4 Plans

We already know that Star Trek: Picard will continue after the premiere of Season 2. After all, the series was confirmed for a second and third season before the pilot episode was released. But is there any possibility that we'll be getting another season after the third one? Producer Akiva Goldsman has addressed the possibility of Star Trek: Picard Season 4!
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Star Trek#Paramount Pictures#Amazon Prime Video#Bell Media#Ctv Sci Fi Channel#Crave
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
The Press

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Cast & EP on Season 2 Relationships & Reunions

What does having a second chance at life mean for Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) when Star Trek: Picard Season 2 begins on March 3?. Picard, thanks to that synthetic twist at the end of Season 1, still has the years to live he was meant to have. As a result, in Season 2, “he’s looking inward,” executive producer Akiva Goldsman tells TV Insider. “He may not want to do that, but bookended by two of his intimates, Q [John de Lancie] and Guinan [Whoopi Goldberg], he’s not gonna have much choice.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
TechRadar

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online from anywhere

After a lengthy hiatus, Picard season 2 is finally here. And not only does it promise more high-stakes action than ever before, but Trekkies will be reunited with iconic The Next Generation (1987-1994) characters too. Below we’ll explain below how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online, and exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US.
TV SERIES
Engadget

'Star Trek: Picard' enters the 25th century only to promptly ignore it

The following contains moderate spoilers for the first three episodes of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two, but not much more than what was seen in earlier teasers and trailers. The first season of Picard was controversial, to say the least. Many fans were happy to see old friends...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy