Deer rescued from ravine at New River Gorge National Park

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. – A heroic rescue took place at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve over the weekend.

Rangers with the National Park Service and the officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources helped rescue a white-tail deer who had fallen into a ravine at the park. According to a Facebook post from New River Gorge National Park, rangers gave the deer time to self-rescue and tried to coax it up-creek where it could escape with no result.

The deer trapped in a creek bed at New River Gorge National Park (Courtesy: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook)

There were too many barriers for the deer; it was surrounded by cliffs, water and waterfalls, according to the post.

National Park rangers and DNR officers then began the rescue. For the safety of the deer, officers tranquilized the deer, attached a harness to it, and lifted the whitetail out of the ravine.

The harness being attached to the deer (Courtesy: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook)

The deer being lifted from the ravine (Courtesy: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook)

New River Gorge representatives said that the groggy deer was put in a safe location where it could rest and recover before being released.

The deer recovering following the rescue (Courtesy: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook)

Officials moving the deer to a safe location (Courtesy: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook)

