It's been almost two weeks since New Orleans student Ciaya Whetstone's death, and her family is still looking for answers. The 21-year-old University of New Orleans student was pronounced dead at New Orleans East Hospital on the morning of Feb. 19 after taking an Uber ride following a night celebrating Mardi Gras, according to ABC affiliate WGNO.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO