YMCA Bucks County Enters into Partnership to Augment Traditional Sports with Esports

 5 days ago

YMCA of Bucks County has partnered with a Warminster tech firm to provide esports opportunities.Image via Sean Do at Unsplash.

YMCA of Bucks County has partnered with Metro Esports, an esports lounge and technology-based education center in Warminster, to open a gaming lounge at the YMCA’s Doylestown branch.

The partnership will provide YMCA members, county residents, and the surrounding community with a welcoming and inclusive outlet to explore gaming, camps, and technology geared toward all ages and abilities and all skill levels.

The state-of-the-art gaming lounge is scheduled to open in May.

YMCA members and non-members will be able to take part in casual gaming tournaments and league play for major esports titles, while using powerful industry leading gaming PCs, virtual reality units and simulated racing consoles.

Young players will also have a chance to participate in programs including esport bootcamps and Metro’s “Train with the Pros” programs.

In addition, the facility will be a center for STEM and esports education for young gamers interested in building, programming, and designing the games they play. Taking the Y’s educational mission further, the site will also offer connections to Metro’s college internship program.

The YMCA of Bucks County also intends to make the gaming center available for special events via rental.

Image via YMCA of Bucks County

