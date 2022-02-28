ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Svelte, Toned Physique Ahead Of Her 45th Birthday

By Marsha Badger
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

They say when you heal what’s on the inside, you glow on the outside. By the looks of it, Tamar Braxton’s journey to becoming the best version of herself is paying off because she’s been shining brighter than ever lately.

The youngest sister to the Braxton clan took to Instagram to show off her svelte physique in some sexy lingerie. In a caption she wrote:

“Some of y’all will say this is a thirst trap! And you’re right! But the attention I’m seeking is for MYSELF to MYSELF! This is me in all of my SELFLOVE GLORY!! I will not hide my scars, I will not be ashamed of my past, my flaws, or my body!! I will love ALL of me just as I am! Get ready for all the self love posts for 16 days all the way up to #sttamarsday I’m on the road to 45ine ”

Braxton had a bumpy couple of years following her departure from The Real daytime talk show. Between her persona on the family reality tv show, Braxton Family Values , and her very public feuds with friends and family members, she earned the label of being problematic. After hitting rock bottom – the kind that lands you in the hospital – the 44-year-old singer did lots of self-reflection and decided there was still time to change her narrative.

“You know my story from watching my show. It’s been a long hard road for people to understand that television is television and who you are in your true life is another thing, but the responsibility is ultimately mine to try to be the best example that I can be whenever I am seen or portrayed.” She continued, “I would like to say the story is never over. There is always time to change your narrative. You don’t like who you are, you don’t like what you’re doing. If you don’t like the people you are around, if you don’t like what you do for a living then change it and get better – change the narrative,” Braxton said in an interview with HelloBeautiful , back in 2020.

It is beautiful to watch her shed layers of herself. Life is about evolution. Everyday is a new opportunity to work on becoming the best version of yourself.

Jeannine P.
5d ago

Her figure looks amazing. Her face... Smh. Starting to look like Lil Kim. She was really cute before all the surgery.

Wise Beyond My Years
4d ago

Looks Like a Colibrox Doll😂She's so Insecure and always in the tabloids.She was Beautiful the way she was.I wish women would leave their face alone and work on loving themselves.A man nor Hollyweird should make you wanna harm yourself like that.These people are Empty inside.People need to have a heart check with themselves 💛✌🏼

513 Big Dawg
5d ago

She RUINED herself wasn't nothing wrong with her! Bad attitude that's about it! She looks like Lil Kim!!

