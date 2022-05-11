ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

By George Stockburger, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CVuh_0eRKj9U500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot.

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

Learn more about each candidate hoping to fill the empty seat Gov. Tom Wolf will leave behind in 2023 below. The information provided is from the candidates’ websites or articles from abc27’s reporters.

Republican

Doug Mastriano

Since the State Senator announced his candidacy in January 2022 at a rally in Gettysburg, he has been neck-and-neck with Barletta in the polls. In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll that interviewed 1,000 very likely Republican Pennsylvania voters, Mastriano finished in a close second behind Barletta with 19.4% of the voters’ support. With the undecided voters taken into account, Mastriano’s percentage increased to 22%.

In The Trafalgar Group poll , Mastriano took the lead over Barletta, receiving 21.9% support.

Even before the campaign trail began, Mastriano had been a public and active supporter of former President Donald Trump, which, as he shared with abc27’s Dennis Owens, he hopes will make him a winner in the May primary. Mastriano has also been in the media for ties to the events at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including his sponsorship of buses being sent to the Capitol.

Mastriano on Jan. 6 subpoena: “There are no legal issues”

In February, Mastriano filed an updated campaign finance statement revealing that, at the time, he had almost twice as much campaign cash as he initially reported. Three weeks after the deadline in state law, Mastriano reported that he had slightly over $1 million in his campaign account heading into 2022 rather than the $550,000 he first reported.

According to Q1 financial filings, Mastriano received the least contributions in the first three months of 2022 out of the four candidates in Wednesday night’s Republican gubernatorial debate hosted by abc27 . He received $372,554.80; however, his cash on hand was filed at $1,091,369.64.

On his campaign website, Mastriano says, if elected, he will eliminate “all pandemic executive orders and edicts” from the Wolf administration, place an immediate ban on government and school mask mandates, and put an immediate ban on all COVID-19 mandates.

Outside of COVID-19 policies, Mastriano says he will also work to restore election integrity by ending all contracts with compromised voting machine companies and by appointing a secretary of state with experience in securing elections from fraud.

As of March 8, Mastiano’s candidate status was approved and his name was officially added to the ballot for the May primary.

To learn more about Mastriano, visit his website by clicking here . Or, visit the campaign website created by Friends of Doug Mastriano, by clicking here .

Melissa Hart

The former Republican member of the United States House launched her campaign for the state governor in January 2022. She is the only female in the Republican primary field. During her time in Congress, she was a co-chair of the Republican National Convention.

Hart visited abc27 for April 17’s This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens. During her interview with Owens, she said she joined the race for governor and decided to get back into an elected office not because she wanted to, but because she felt “called to.”

Pennsylvania has a history of not electing females for governor. Owens asked Hart whether she is surprised that her name is seen lower in recently released polls despite her years of experience in an elected position and despite being the only woman running.

Gov. candidate Melissa Hart makes campaign stop in Erie

Hart responded, saying, “I did get in later than most of the candidates, so it has been a little difficult because some of my prior supporters have committed to someone else. But, we’re starting to pick up as far as our contributions now. I think it is a result of all of the forums we have had around the state where I have performed very well because of my depth of knowledge on the issues.”

Towards the end of her time on TWIP, Hart said, “It is important that Pennsylvania elects someone that can beat the Democrat. We know the Democrat nominee is Josh Shapiro. I have experience running and winning in Democrat districts.”

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll , Hart received 3.1% of participants’ support. With undecided voters taken into account, who noted which way they would lean on May 17, Hart’s support increased to 6.9%.

Hart’s candidate status was approved on March 15.

To learn more about Hart, visit her campaign website created by Hart for PA by clicking here .

Lou Barletta

In 2018, Lou Barletta was the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate, and in May 2021, he announced his run for Pennsylvania governor .

In the race for the nomination, the former congressman has seen his name towards the top of the leader board in recently published polls. In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll of 1,000 very likely Republican voters, Barletta led the party with 19.8%.

When undecided voters were asked who they were leaning towards in the same poll, Barletta’s percentage increased to 26.2%.

“Barletta holds the plurality of support among suburban (28%) and urban (24%) voters, while Mastriano leads Barletta among rural voters 30% to 25%,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “Barletta also leads all age groups except those aged 50-64, where Mastriano holds 29% of this age block’s support.”

Lou Barletta talks governor’s race as primary looms

In a more recent poll from The Trafalgar Group , which interviewed 1,074 likely Republican primary voters, candidate Mastriano took the lead, but Barletta was a close second with 18.8%.

Barletta recently visited abc27 sister station WTAJ to talk about his campaign, where he noted that it is his name recognition that has helped carry him near the top of the race.

But, one question that many are still waiting for the answer to, including Barletta, is: who will former President Trump endorse? Barletta said on WTAJ, “President Trump’s endorsement plays a big role in the election and who can win the primary.” With that in mind, he says he will wait and see what Trump decides to do.

“I know President Trump well enough to not speak for him or what he will or won’t do. That’s totally his call. We are just going to do the best we can to try and win this because it’s very important that we beat Josh Shapiro in November,” Barletta said.

Who do you think won the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial primary debate?

On his campaign website, Barletta says, if he is elected, he will “undo the economic damage caused by Governor Tom Wolf’s disastrous response to the coronavirus epidemic.” Plus, he says he will “be a champion” of the production of coal, oil, and natural gas; will take action to restore public trust in election security; and will continue to push for high-quality public schools, school choice, and greater involvement by parents and teachers.

Barletta had his candidate status approved on March 11.

To learn more about Barletta, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

Joseph Gale

The Montgomery County commissioner announced his candidacy for governor in February 2021. According to his campaign website, Joe Gale was the first elected official in Pennsylvania to endorse former President Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Gale’s brother Sean is running for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate seat, as well.

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll, Gale received 2.9%. With undecided voters taken into account, Gale’s support increased to 4%.

Both brothers were approved for their individual races, with Joe Gale’s name officially added to the governor race ballot on March 14.

To learn more about Gale, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

Charlie Gerow

The Conservative activist announced his candidacy at a firehouse in Cumberland County in June 2021. Charlie Gerow also runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg and is a Pa. Republican party committee member. He began his political career on the campaign staff of Ronald Reagan.

Pennsylvania Senior Republican Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, endorsed Gerow in April , calling him the best Republican for the job in a very crowded field. In the WHTM poll, Gerow tied sixth with 3.1%, though 27% of voters in the gubernatorial poll said they are still undecided.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 20

According to Q1 financial filings, Gerow had $46,907 contributed in the first three months of 2022. He also reported $179,072.70 in cash on hand at the time of the filings.

Gerow visited abc27 to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania with Owens on Feb. 20 to discuss his campaign.

“I think ultimately job one, Dennis, is to beat Josh Shapiro. And I think as Republican voters have seen the debates, watch me through the years, they have said increasingly, Charlie Gerow is the one guy that can take Josh Shapiro on in the media, on the debate stage, and beat him.”

Gerow shared with Owens that his path forward was to get better known.

Pennsylvania GOP congressman endorses McCormick, Gerow

“Obviously in Central Pennsylvania, I have pretty good name recognition, but across the state, I’m realistic enough to know that I am not as well known in some other parts of the state,” Gerow explained. “We’ll be financed to the point that we need to be, Dennis. All this nonsense about how much money do you have, and who’s got what, pales by comparison in the final analysis.”

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll, Gerow received 3.1% of voters’ support.

Gerow’s candidate status was officially approved on March 15.

To learn more about Gerow, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

William McSwain

Announced in September 2021, William McSwain, former U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, is running for governor.

Rounding out the top four, the former United States Attorney received 7.9% of voter’s support in the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll. With undecided voters taken into account, McSwain’s percentage increased to 12%.

McSwain jumped to third in the Trafalgar Group poll , moving ahead of White, with 17.4%.

Trump calls GOP governor candidate McSwain a coward, will not endorse

Since the start of his campaign, McSwain has been endorsed by York County Republican Chairman Jeff Piccola and former Senate candidate Sean Parnell. However, while Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate, he did release a statement slamming McSwain in early April.

Trump complained the former federal prosecutor did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud after Democrat Joe Biden won the state in 2020. McSwain, who spent nearly three years as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump, has often touted the connection as he campaigns for the GOP nod in a crowded primary field.

However, Trump turned on him, saying , “One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for Governor.” He then went on in the statement to call McSwain a coward.

York Republican chair endorses McSwain for Governor

In the first three months of 2022, McSwain received the second most in the Q1 contributions with $1,433,188.05. His cash on hand was filed at $1,699.534.62.

One promise McSwain has made on the campaign trail is to be a pro-energy governor by “turning on the spigot of natural gas.” He has also discussed, similar to the other candidates in the field, stripping down unnecessary regulations or speeding up permitting times in the gas industry.

As of March 14, McSwain’s signatures were collected and his candidate status for the primary was approved.

On his campaign website, McSwain says, if he wins, that he will bring back law and order, create jobs, lower taxes, put a stop to “out-of-control” spending in Harrisburg, keep critical race theory out of Pennsylvania schools, and “restore faith in our elections.”

Sean Parnell, former Senate candidate, endorses McSwain for Governor

To learn more about McSwain, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

Dr. Nche Zama

Dr. Nche Zama made his candidacy official in May 2021. Zama is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and has worked for hospitals across Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, York, East Stroudsburg, and other locations.

Zama visited abc27 to sit down with Owens for This Week in Pennsylvania on February 13. On the topic of why he is qualified for the elected office, Zama said, “I have visited all 67 counties, and too often, somebody comes up to me and says, ‘You’re too smart to be governor’ and ‘Why don’t you just run for president.’ And I’m going, the qualifications to be governor, I think it has to be somebody who has a heart for service.”

When asked why he wants to be governor, Zama said he loves Pennsylvania and wants to lead the charge in creating a better future for children.

This Week In Pennsylvania: Feb. 13

Zama graduated from high school at the age of 14 in Cameroon, Central Africa, before moving to the United States. “Educational empowerment” is a pillar of Zama’s campaign.

“Education undergirds every pillar in human life, and especially for our children. If we’re not fostering excellence in education, we’re going to lose.”

To see more about what Zama said on education and other issues facing Pennsylvania, click here .

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll, Zama received 1.7% of voters’ support. His percentage of support increased with undecided voters taken into account to 3.1%.

Zama’s candidate status was officially approved on March 15.

To learn more about Zama, visit his website by clicking here .

Dave White

The former businessman from Delaware County joined the race in January 2021. He might not be leading in the polls, but, according to Q1 financial filings , he leads the Republican party with the most funds raised since the start of 2022 with $1.7 million.

However, according to the report, he has spent a significant portion of the money with only $171,000 remaining on hand. White’s own financial records show that he has spent $3.5 million on television ads and $151,729 on digital media campaigns.

White has also raised $588,800 in political committee donations over $250, the most among the Republican candidates. He’s loaned the campaign $4 million since Sept. 2021, including $1 million in March 2022.

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll , White came in third to Barletta and Mastriano with 11.6% of voters’ support. When undecided voters were taken into account, he remained in third with 12%.

In the Trafalgar Group poll , White dropped below McSwain but his percentage of support increased to 17.4%.

On his campaign website, White says, if he is elected, he will “defend Pennsylvania’s values” by supporting pro-life causes, protecting Second Amendment rights, working to put Pennsylvanians back to work, and unleashing Pennsylvania’s energy.

White’s candidate status was approved, after he collected the necessary signatures, on March 11.

To learn more about Dave White, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

Democrat

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General announced his candidacy in October 2021. He is the state Democrat committee-endorsed candidate. Josh Shapiro made his run for governor official via Twitter . In January, Shapiro endorsed Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker Austin Davis to be his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Before his time as the attorney general for Pennsylvania, Shapiro was the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County. He is in his second term as the attorney general.

Heading into the election year, Shapiro entered 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, which is a state record for a candidate. According to Q1 financial filings, Shapiro collected an extra $4.5 million in the first three months of 2022 and has $12 million more cash on hand than all nine Republican candidates combined.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Josh Shapiro & other Pa. news

Shapiro appeared on This Week in Pennsylvania with Owens at the end of March. Running unopposed, Owens and Shapiro discussed what the November general election day could look like.

They discussed that there is a risk, with inflation and rising gas prices, that the Democratic party could be branded a certain way with many blaming Democratic President Joe Biden and talked about whether that could impact Shapiro in November.

Shapiro responded, saying, “Here’s what I know, there are global reasons why prices are going up. And number two, I have won tough races before. In 2016, I won when the top of our ticket lost and in 2020, I won when a lot of other Democrats lost and earned more votes than anyone in the history of Pennsylvania running for any office at any time.”

To see more from Shapiro’s time on TWIP, click here .

Shapiro received his required signatures and his petition was approved on March 14.

To learn more about Shapiro, visit his campaign website by clicking here .

Green Party

Christina “PK” Digiulio

The Green Party of Pennsylvania announced that Christina “PK” Digiulio will be their candidate for Governor in 2022. Digiulio has a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Lock Haven University and previously worked for a number of years for the Department of Defense.

If elected, the Green Party says she “would work to inform residents and protect the environment.”

Libertarian Party

Matt Hackenburg

The Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania announced that Matt Hackenburg has been nominated to be the party’s official nominee for governor.

Hackenburg, a former member of the Army National Guard, lives in Northampton County and has a fifteen-year career as a computer engineer in the aerospace industry.

Dropped Out

  • Jason Monn (R)
  • Mike Turzai (R)
  • Dan Meuser (R)
  • Scott Martin (R) — He announced that he was suspending his campaign for governor due to ongoing medical issues caused by his recent leg injury and issued the following statement: “The injuries to my leg were beyond a simple broken bone and included a severing of numerous ligaments and tendons in my ankle that are going to require greater and longer rehabilitation than I originally hoped would be necessary.”
  • Guy Ciarrocchi (R) — “It is time that I close this chapter and wish my colleagues well—both old and new friends. You know that I will continue to be a voice for local businesses, an advocate for children, a defender of liberty—and someone who believes in the promise of America.”
  • Jason Richey (R) — Despite receiving enough petitions to appear on the ballot, the Associated Press reported on March 17 that Richey dropped out of the race and endorsed William McSwain. The Pittsburgh-based attorney announced his run for governor in May 2021.
  • Jake Corman (R) — After first dropping out and re-entering the race on April 12, Corman will reportedly drop out of the race on May 12. Corman, a Bellefonte resident, received 4% support in the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll . The President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate joined the race for governor in November 2021.

Did Not Meet Petition Requirements

John Ventre (R) – According to election officials, Ventre did not meet the petition requirements to appear on the primary ballot.

In June 2021, the Republican from Westmoreland County announced his candidacy. According to his campaign website, if elected, John Ventre planned to reduce state legislators from 253 to 67, make election day a state holiday, and repeal Act 77 among other things.

Shawn Berger (R) – According to election officials, Berger, a businessman from Carbon County, did not meet the petition requirements to appear on the primary ballot.

Christina Olson (G) — The Hellertown resident announced her campaign and became the sole candidate in the Green party. She did not meet the petition requirements to appear on the primary ballot.

Joe Soloski (L) — As the sole Libertarian candidate, Joe Soloski believed in the principles of limited government and minimum state spending, according to his campaign website. He did not meet the petition requirements to appear on the primary ballot.

This page will continue to be updated as candidates join or drop from the race. Links to each candidate’s campaign page will also be updated as they become available. Plus, visit Pennsylvania Politics or Your Local Election HQ on abc27.com for more information on upcoming elections.

