Environment

Governance for Sustainability

World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

The time is now to commit to a binding global framework to address plastic pollution. Plastics are filling our environment. At the United Nations Environmental Assembly, world leaders must strike a binding agreement to end plastic pollution. Constructing firm-level measures of environmental impact. While investor attention often focuses on...

www.weforum.org

World Economic Forum

Plastic pollution: Why we urgently need a comprehensive global treaty

Governments and businesses have been calling for an international and legally binding treaty mandating targets to reduce plastic pollution. Proponents say that any treaty must be bold, ambitious, broad and urgently concluded. Countries could agree to global targets ahead of implementing a treaty to address the urgent need for reducing...
World Economic Forum

How a community-led approach is enabling regeneration of the Sahel

The effects of climate change in the Sahel are adding to an already burdened local population struggling make a living. Areas of land restoration are enabling local communities to benefit from productive land whilst protecting biodiversity. Land restoration projects should encourage and respect the development of local social innovations. The...
West Linn Tidings

Greenwashing: Marketing in the name of sustainability

Greenwashing is a marketing ploy to make products appear more environmentally friendly than they actually are.Greenwashing is like trying to cure cancer with a pencil crayon. Paints a nice picture but probably contains lead. — C.J. Wilkins You've no doubt seen the label "natural" chicken. And I ask "as opposed to what? Unnatural chicken?" Truth in marketing would have rubber chickens displayed next to it for comparison. The word "natural" is a prime example of "greenwashing." Greenwashing is a marketing ploy to make products appear more environmentally friendly than they actually are. We are inundated by corporate efforts to sell...
World Economic Forum

How can AI support diversity, equity and inclusion?

Black History Month takes place during the month of February in the US, Canada and the UK. The civil rights movement in the US and emerging technology are closely intertwined, especially from a justice-oriented perspective. AI must be ethical and equitable in its approach to ensure it empowers communities and...
World Economic Forum

Cybersecurity is an environmental, social and governance issue. Here's why

Cyber attacks present a huge risk to the value of companies and ultimately the stability of society. Companies need to start managing cybersecurity as part of their environmental, social and corporate governance strategy, rather than relying on insurance. A standard framework for measuring cyber risk would help organizations and regulators...
World Economic Forum

Here's how the pandemic has changed societies: futurists explain

In early 2020, a panel of experts was convened to consider what the long-term impacts of the pandemic might be on our economies, societies and lives. They anticipated that businesses would regionalize production – which is only partly bourne out by experience. Discussions about a democratic recession and increased...
Nature.com

Sustainable manufacturing with synthetic biology

Producing commodity chemicals in bacteria that live on industrial air pollution captures more greenhouse gases than it emits. Synthetic biology promises to lead the way to a sustainable manufacturing sector. If the thousands of chemicals derived from petroleum and natural gas - including fuels, plastics and industrial chemicals - could be produced instead with microbes, the annual savings in global greenhouse gas emissions would be substantial. Most manufacturing processes developed by synthetic biology approaches have not been fully carbon neutral, in part because they rely on sugar feedstocks. An important new study in Nature Biotechnology by Liew et al.1 describes a strategy for carbon-negative manufacturing of chemicals at large scale by harnessing a class of autotrophic bacteria called acetogens. These bacteria can live on one-carbon molecules - including the greenhouse gas CO2 - and convert them into more-complex, organic molecules. But acetogens have proved extremely difficult to genetically engineer for the synthesis of non-native products. Liew et al. describe methods to overcome previous technical hurdles, achieving carbon-negative production of the non-native chemicals acetone and isopropanol (IPA) at industrially relevant efficiency, selectivity and scale. The study provides a roadmap for broadening the range of molecules that can be manufactured sustainably from waste and biomass feedstocks.
World Economic Forum

Here's why the world needs a treaty on plastic pollution

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Plastic pollution contributes to climate change by suffocating marine habitats and releasing greenhouse gases. Young people must be given a larger role in tackling this, and other, environmental issues. A global...
China
World Economic Forum

These countries are measuring plastic pollution – as the first step to tackle it

More formal negotiations for a global treaty on plastic pollution are planned at this month’s United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), from 28 February – 2 March 2022. A treaty would require a standardized measurement system for countries to report on plastic pollution progress. Countries increasingly see the benefits...
World Economic Forum

German energy policy, a global plastics treaty and climate-tracking satellites: Everything to know about the environment this week

This weekly round-up brings you some of the key environment stories from the past seven days. Top stories: Germany to diversify energy supply, delaying exit from coal and nuclear; UN finalizes roadmap on global plastics treaty; corporate climate disclosures inadequate – CDP. 1. Environment and climate change stories to...
World Economic Forum

Net zero: the risks and benefits for companies pledging to save the climate

Corporate net-zero pledges are gaining momentum, but limitations in net-zero's design and implementation reduce impact and jeopardize progress. There are 15 limitations which are often manifest in many well intentioned net-zero initiatives. Governments and businesses have the opportunity to leverage momentum while accelerating and strengthening net-zero commitments and progress towards...
World Economic Forum

We need to invest in infrastructure for electric vehicles: here's why

The market in electric vehicles (EVs) is growing fast – but not fast enough to prevent further serious climate damage. There are four barriers to going electric: range limitation, range anxiety, cost and infrastructure. Battery swapping and electric roads are potential solutions, but they require investment. In 2021, electric...
World Economic Forum

12 organizations delivering on the promise of blue carbon

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Interest in blue carbon has reached an all-time high, but high-quality projects remain scarce. The Blue Carbon Challenge on UpLink sourced innovative solutions, projects, and enabling tools that can harness the...
World Economic Forum

We must use lessons learned from tackling COVID to fight tuberculosis

Tuberculosis was responsible for 1.5 millions deaths in 2020, despite being curable and preventable. Global progress in tackling the infectious disease has been reversed during the COVID-19 outbreak. We can use technology, tools and lessons learned during the pandemic in the fight against TB. Tuberculosis (TB) is the second leading...
World Economic Forum

How does the war in Ukraine affect oil prices?

On 24 February 2022 Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine. Already inflated oil prices have since skyrocketed to over $110 per barrel. An expert discusses the impact on energy prices and the energy transition. Two weeks ago when oil prices were approaching $100, Maciej Kolaczkowski, Manager Oil and Gas...
World Economic Forum

Are 'solar canals' the answer to California's megadrought?

The western United States is thought to be in its worst megadrought for at least 1,200 years. In California, a project is underway to create 'solar canals'. Shielding canals with solar panels could be key to conserving billions of gallons of water and generating local renewable energy. If it's a...
The Counter

A vision for more sustainable farmlands

Central California can’t continue to farm at its current industrial scale. As land is fallowed, what could take its place?. From above, California’s San Joaquin Valley spills out of the Sierra Nevada in a checkerboard of earth-toned farmland. It’s some of the most valuable land in the world; every year, the agribusiness industry here produces billions of dollars’ worth of milk, vegetables and nuts. But the scale, and the industrial intensity, of agriculture require an enormous amount of groundwater to be pulled out of aquifers deep belowground — more than the industry can afford to pump, according to hydrologic modeling.
