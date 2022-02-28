2 people killed after a semi-truck smashed into I-20 underpass (Abilene, TX) Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, two people lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 20.

As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash was reported shortly before 8:00 a.m. at mile marker 286 heading east on I-20. The preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck crashed into the structure of an underpass. The caller reported that the truck drifted into the center median and struck a pillar head-on at FM 600 [...]

February 28, 2022

