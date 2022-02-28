Man arrested on DUI charges after fatal head-on crash in Pike County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal head-on crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Delaware Township.

State police say they responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Route 739 and Milford Road.

When police arrived, they say one man was trapped in the vehicle and died while being flown to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, Kevin Aldridge, 42, of Dingmans Ferry, was impaired and jailed on suspicion of being under the influence.

A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aldridge is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and other DUI-related charges. He is currently in the Pike County jail.

