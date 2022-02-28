ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Man arrested on DUI charges after fatal head-on crash in Pike County

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCmtx_0eRKieSc00

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal head-on crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Delaware Township.

State police say they responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Route 739 and Milford Road.

Police find over $14K in methamphetamine and crack cocaine

When police arrived, they say one man was trapped in the vehicle and died while being flown to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, Kevin Aldridge, 42, of Dingmans Ferry, was impaired and jailed on suspicion of being under the influence.

A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aldridge is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and other DUI-related charges. He is currently in the Pike County jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Two arrested for selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston residence

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a drug task force searched a residence in Pittston selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the City of Pittston Police Department, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Market Street. Investigators say undercover […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Canton woman flips over car with passengers, runs herself over: DA

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County woman has been sentenced for jumping out of a moving vehicle she was driving, getting run over by the car which then overturned while there were passengers inside, according to the DA’s office. Ashley Saxon, 28, was sentenced for numerous felony charges, including driving under the influence of […]
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged with having a pipe bomb in his possession

PRESTON PARK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have charged a New York man with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction after police found a pipe bomb in his possession. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PCG), Jeffrey Johnson, 42 of Hancock, New York, was wanted for a warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. During the […]
PRESTON PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
County
Pike County, PA
City
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Pike County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Vehicle overturned on the North Scranton Expressway kills a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has died after officials say she lost control of her SUV on the North Scranton Expressway Friday evening. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, a 35-year-old woman from Taylor was killed after she lost control of her SUV traveling inbound on the North Scranton Expressway near the Main […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dies in early morning Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim of a Friday morning crash, as Jenneca Simkonis of Plains. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the crash occurred around 1 in the morning on I-81 south.   Simkonis, 23, was injured when her vehicle struck a trailer truck before rolling over the […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Aldridge
WBRE

Archbald man suspected of lighting fire while violating PFA

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Archbald police have arrested a man they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and used a lit cigarette to set the place on fire. According to police in, Timothy M. Gonsauls, 42, of Archbald was evicted from his home at 301 Betty Street when his girlfriend filed a PFA (Protection […]
ARCHBALD, PA
WBRE

28 weapons stolen in 2 minutes from gun shop in the Poconos

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in the Poconos are looking for two people they say stole over two dozen weapons from a gun store in Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge says just after midnight Friday, two people wearing face masks, gloves and hooded jackets smashed a window and […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
WBRE

Woman charged for conspiring to sell 50,000 bags of heroin

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming County woman will serve nearly 3 years in prison for conspiring to sell one kilogram of heroin. According to the United States Attorney John Gurganus, Nicole Bozek, 32 of Nicholson conspired to distribute more than 50,000 bags of heroin. A judge sentenced Bozek to 33 months behind bars. Officials […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County warehouse storing plastic materials destroyed in fire

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warehouse that stored plastic materials was completely destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday in Schuylkill County. We spoke to fire officials about the challenges they faced while battling the flames. Large flames and a plume of smoke filled the sky overnight in West Brunswick township after a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Traffic disruption after crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a traffic disruption on Interstate 81 after a tractor-trailer crash in Lackawanna County. Crews on the scene say a tractor-trailer hauling municipal waste rolled over on the northbound lane of Interstate 81 after the Dickson City exit. The driver of the truck said the roads were “hazardous” which […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WBRE

Couple sentenced after stealing neighbors’ mail to rack up 52K in credit card bills

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department says a Berwick couple has been sentenced after they stole their neighbors’ mail and made tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit card purchases. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, between March and May of 2019, 33-year-old Ernest Stonebraker and 42-year-old Theresa Stonebraker […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Union County coffee shop hosts benefit for 11-year-old killed in crash

ALLENWOOD, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County coffee shop is giving back through a fundraiser for a child in their community who passed away. Fifth-grade student Hunter Reynolds of Watsontown was tragically killed in a car accident last week. When Megan Solomon, owner of Wagging Tale Coffee Company in Allenwood heard the news she […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy