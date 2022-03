Amaré Barno went into combine week believed to be a likely mid-to-late-round pick. His performance Saturday may have skyrocketed him far past that. Barno ran an official 4.36 second 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive lineman at the NFL combine since 2003. His time was initially scored as a 4.37, but was dropped a hundredth of a second upon further review.

NFL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO