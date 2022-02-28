ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Weekend Shootings: 9 shooting in 3 days in Columbus

By Sakura Gray
 5 days ago

UPDATE – As of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, officials with the Columbus Police Department say two people rather than one were shot on Wise Street on Saturday. Police said they identified a second victim after the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus Police saw a busy weekend with more than a half a dozen shootings in the city.

According to CPD, seven people have shot since Friday morning. Two people are dead following the rash of shootings.

The shooting breakdown as follows:


Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – DEADLY SHOOTING ON SAUNDERS DRIVE – The Muscogee County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Friday morning shooting as 21-year-old Donquaris Fletcher . Police say Fletcher was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on Saunders Drive, near Morningside Drive. He was pronounced dead shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.


Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 , 5:00 p.m. – SHOOTING ON FLOYD COURT. – A second shooting happened hours later on Friday in East Columbus. Columbus police say they responded to Floyd Court in East Columbus shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday evening. One victim–an unidentified female–was taken to the hospital. Details about her identity and the severity of her injuries have not yet been released.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 3:50 p.m. – DEADLY SHOOTING ON DIANE AVE – Three people were shot, with one of them dying in an incident on Diane Avenue on Saturday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the victim was 55-year-old Columbus resident Joe Williams . He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead around Piedmont’s emergency room on Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:34 am. Police confirm two other people were also shot at the incident. One person was grazed by a bullet. The condition of the third person is unknown at this time.


Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 , 7:30 p.m. SHOOTING ON WISE ST. – Less than one mile from Diane Avenue, police confirm one person shot at around 7:30 p.m. on Wise Street. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.


Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, – SHOOTING ON DOZIER ST. One person was shot on Dozier Street over the weekend. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2022. A suspect has been arrested.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 , 3:45 a.m. – SHOOTING IN 1500 BLOCK OF 22ND -On Sunday, in 1500 block of 22 nd Street, CPD confirmed one man was shot at around 3:45 a.m. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

