Weekend Shootings: 9 shooting in 3 days in Columbus

UPDATE – As of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, officials with the Columbus Police Department say two people rather than one were shot on Wise Street on Saturday. Police said they identified a second victim after the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus Police saw a busy weekend with more than a half a dozen shootings in the city.

According to CPD, seven people have shot since Friday morning. Two people are dead following the rash of shootings.



The shooting breakdown as follows:





Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – DEADLY SHOOTING ON SAUNDERS DRIVE – The Muscogee County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Friday morning shooting as 21-year-old Donquaris Fletcher . Police say Fletcher was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on Saunders Drive, near Morningside Drive. He was pronounced dead shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.



Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 , 5:00 p.m. – SHOOTING ON FLOYD COURT. – A second shooting happened hours later on Friday in East Columbus. Columbus police say they responded to Floyd Court in East Columbus shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday evening. One victim–an unidentified female–was taken to the hospital. Details about her identity and the severity of her injuries have not yet been released.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 3:50 p.m. – DEADLY SHOOTING ON DIANE AVE – Three people were shot, with one of them dying in an incident on Diane Avenue on Saturday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the victim was 55-year-old Columbus resident Joe Williams . He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead around Piedmont’s emergency room on Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:34 am. Police confirm two other people were also shot at the incident. One person was grazed by a bullet. The condition of the third person is unknown at this time.



Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 , 7:30 p.m. – SHOOTING ON WISE ST. – Less than one mile from Diane Avenue, police confirm one person shot at around 7:30 p.m. on Wise Street. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.



Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, – SHOOTING ON DOZIER ST. – One person was shot on Dozier Street over the weekend. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2022. A suspect has been arrested.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 , 3:45 a.m. – SHOOTING IN 1500 BLOCK OF 22ND -On Sunday, in 1500 block of 22 nd Street, CPD confirmed one man was shot at around 3:45 a.m. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.