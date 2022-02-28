How to have meaningful conversations about mental health

I think most of us would agree that there is a greater focus on mental health than ever before and if you read or watch the news you know that it’s not nearly enough. It seems that the issue of mental health was one which for many years was treated like a big secret which clearly made things even worse. Now it’s come out in the open and at least we are talking more about it although for a variety of reasons the illness seems to greater than ever before.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO