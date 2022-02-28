ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to have meaningful conversations about mental health

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
pix11.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental...

pix11.com

WRAL News

US Secretary of Education visits NCCU to talk about mental health

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University is getting national attention from the top education leader in the United States on Monday. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will join Gov. Roy Cooper at NCCU to discuss the importance of taking care of mental health and making sure services are available to get help.
DURHAM, NC
Pyramid

Everyday Strong: Giving children the space to talk about their mental health

As parents, one of our greatest desires is for our children to be healthy and happy. This week on our podcast, Dr. Dana Munn discussed different ways parents can help their children feel comfortable enough to talk to their health care providers, as well as their parents, regarding their mental health struggles. One of the most important topics Munn discussed is that nobody should go through this alone — parents or children — even though this is a very sensitive topic that many parents may not want to tell others.
KIDS
nddist.com

Getting Serious About Mental Health in Distribution

One of the key highlights of NAW’s 2022 Executive Summit in late January was a panel discussion between leaders of four prominent distribution firms: Graybar president and CEO Kathy Mazzarella, Motion president Randy Breaux, Benco Dental managing director Chuck Cohen and ORS/Medco president and CEO Kevin Short. Mazzarella moderated...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTOP

Montgomery County students speak up about mental health

Montgomery County, Maryland, students told leaders and school officials that more mental health support and resources are needed for students in the public schools. Council member Tom Hucker hosted a Zoom session Wednesday night giving students the opportunity to speak out on the issue of mental health. “Coming straight from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
94.3 The Point

Men & Mental Health-Many Have Problems Which They Don’t Share

I think most of us would agree that there is a greater focus on mental health than ever before and if you read or watch the news you know that it’s not nearly enough. It seems that the issue of mental health was one which for many years was treated like a big secret which clearly made things even worse. Now it’s come out in the open and at least we are talking more about it although for a variety of reasons the illness seems to greater than ever before.
MENTAL HEALTH
Carla Paton

How writing improves your mental health

As many people (and studies) can attest, there are many mental health benefits to writing. When you write, you are putting your thoughts and feelings down on paper (or screen). This can be very therapeutic and can help you deal with difficult emotions or situations. Writing has been shown to improve mental clarity, increase focus, boost self-esteem, and more. In this article, I will detail some of the mental health benefits of writing. I hope that this information will inspire you to start, restart writing, or deepen your current writing practice.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pediatric ER visits for mental health conditions have risen during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows children have been going to the emergency room for mental health conditions at a higher rate since the pandemic began, especially for girls. The study has tracked ER visits from January 2019 to January 2020. It found a The post Pediatric ER visits for mental health conditions have risen during pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
deseret.com

Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?

In a bipartisan effort, several attorneys general from around the country are launching investigations into TikTok and the effect it has on the physical and mental health of the nation’s children, according to The Associated Press. The investigation: At least eight states are holding investigations into the video-sharing platform,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Ledger

DR. BERNEY: Difference between worry and anxiety

Anxiety is one of our most common mental health challenges. Anxiety emerges when we take tests in school, at visits to the dentist, in social situations, when asked to do public speaking, flying, being alone, being in crowds, being in large places, being in confined spaces. You name it, it is likely that someone experiences anxiety related to it. For most of us, anxiety is an intense emotion that occurs because we fear that something really bad...
LAKELAND, FL
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE

