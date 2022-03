The scoreboard said the L.A. Galaxy edged Charlotte FC 1-0 in the first-ever Major League Soccer game played in Charlotte, but there was an even clearer winner than that:. As wild as you would imagine a sellout crowd of 74,479 would be at a Saturday night soccer game that has been hyped for two years, double that. That’s what this was. If you’re speaking strictly in terms of atmosphere and not results, it truly was one of the best nights in this stadium’s 26-year history. And that’s not recency bias — as I’ve been to almost every significant event the place has ever hosted.

MLS ・ 7 HOURS AGO