Money from city and county ARPA funds and ODOT will aid in sidewalk construction, street sweeper purchase and plant controller With the help of three substantial grants, the Newberg public works department will improve the quality of life for its disabled residents, clean the streets quietly and sustainably, and make expensive repairs to its water treatment plant. From among the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received from the federal government last year, the city has dedicated $400,000 toward adding sidewalk ramps in a long stretch of North Meridian Street. "North Meridian Street is a critical route identified...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 55 MINUTES AGO