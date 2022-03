TRUMBULL — A few short years after Valerie Barton and her husband adopted their son from Russia, they started to notice that he was having a hard time. He had been adopted at the age of 21/2 in 2006. By the time he was 4, “my husband and I had noticed some strange, kind of troubling, puzzling behaviors and he really began to struggle and it was very frightening,” said Barton, executive director of The Youth Mental Health Project, a national organization based in Darien.

