PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive, chances are you’ve been feeling the pain at the pump. Becky McVey, a Williamstown resident filling up her tank at a local Sheetz, said “I come across the bridge over there and it was $3.79 and I’m like ‘yeah no’ and then I come across and it’s $3.69 and I know it’s only a dime but when you fill up as much as I do, that dime’s going to make a difference eventually.”

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO