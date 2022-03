The problem of determining whether a graph is [bipartite] or not is very significant not just for interviews, it also helps in solving real-life problems. We need an in-depth understanding of the bipartite graph and graph coloring to solve this problem along with the knowledge of BFS, DFS, and cyclic-acyclic graphs. If there is a closed shape in an undirected graph, it will definitely be a cycle whereas, for a directed graph, this might not be true. If we have only 2 colors (say Red and Blue) and we can color every graph such that both the vertices of every edge of the graph are not the same colored then the graph is 2-colorable.

