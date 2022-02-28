ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNC officials scout out possible Nashville sites for 2024 event

By Laura Schweizer
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s confirmed — Nashville is in the top three cities to host the 2024 Republican National Convention .

Conventional officials told News 2 Monday morning, committee members are in Nashville touring potential sites. There are two other cities the committee will also scout.

“As is routine with site visits with any client, we will show them hotel properties and meeting space,” Butch Spyridon said, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We defer to the client on sharing their itinerary.”

“There are three great cities in the running to host the Republican National Convention and each has submitted a strong, competitive bid,” said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters. “Our committee members are in the process of completing site visits to all of them and no decision has been made on which will host.”

Governor Bill Lee’s office previously asked the city of Nashville to submit a proposal to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Bridgesone Arena and Music City Center would certinaly be key spaces for the estimated 50,000 attendees.

“It’s unbelievable how much revenue will come to Tennessee before the convention, during the convention and post-convention,” Representative Jeremy Faison said. “In Tennessee, we’d be happy with the RNC or DNC, we just want people to see how amazing our state is and how amazing Nashville is.”

At this point, a set location has yet to be determined until the bidding process is complete.

