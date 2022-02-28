“CHANDLER” THE PUPPY! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is in need of foster heroes for 17 puppies and four mother dogs until they’re ready for adoption. Through a partnership with Project Reachout, the shelter received the puppies and have been administering medical care in AHS’ mutternity suites — a medically supervised area for pregnant and nursing dogs, a press release said.
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society is at capacity once again. As of February 23, 2022, the shelter has over 75 animals in its care, with all of them in need of homes. Due to the space restrictions and time needed to care for the dozens of animals, the Humane Society said they […]
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) is planning to hold a three-day adoption event next week. According to Alexis Johnston, Social Outreach Coordinator at HSRC, the shelter is currently at maximum capacity and cannot accept any more animals until some are adopted. While the shelter likes to house roughly 75 animals at a time, it currently has 114 dogs and cats under its care.
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Toby, a 5-year-old greyhound mix who was surrendered due...
After nearly two years of planning and development, Monadnock Humane Society has launched a new website and unveiled a redesign of its logo. The changes are intended to better represent the organization’s mission and promise: to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals.
Madelyn Moreno, an 8-year-old Newnan resident, is raising money for the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society. Her goal is to raise $1,000 for the humane society by selling homemade dog treats. The fundraiser is through the site Kids Boost, a site that helps children between the ages of 8 and 14 coordinate philanthropic projects.
Tonight many local pet owners took advantage of a free vaccine clinic held by the Broome County Humane Society. Dog and cat owners were able to get a free rabies or distemper shot, thanks to some un-used grant funding the BCHS had left over from the pandemic. Despite the rainy...
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Humane Society is issuing an urgent plea to the community as the local animal control and the humane society is over their max capacity with dogs who need to be adopted out. “We need to make room ASAP if we are going to help them out. So, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is hitting the streets in the “Wellness Wagin,” now with a new twist! “The Wellness Wagin” will be offering free DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines at all of the society’s March wellness events, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Vaccination is […]
The Dog Society, located at 6331 University Ave., has been open for various dog-specific services for a few months, but the facility considered a “puptopia” is now allowing humans to participate in all it has to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Underdogs is a monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long. These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving family who can give them a forever home that they deserve.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a hip hop fan? Or maybe just looking for a new forever friend? Check out these "hip-hop" cuties available at the Nassau Humane Society!. Biggie, Dr. Dre, Easy E, Slim Shady and Snoop Dog are all available to meet for pre-adoption, according to the Humane Society.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022. This sweet girl is a two-year-old Hound/Mix. Learn more about this precious pup by watching the above video. Napa is spayed, microchipped and ready to go home with her new family. If...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? O’Malley auto dealership thinks you can. They partnered with Marathon County Humane Society to find a forever home for as many pets as possible. O’Malley will pay for half of all adoption fees through...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Hamilton County Humane Society receives thousands of cats every year. For National Rescue a Cat Day, we wanted to introduce you to some kitties that need a home and what it takes to adopt them!
Children and dogs; together they can form amazing friendships when they understand each other. When a baby arrives in a home with a resident dog, their initial encounters are usually controlled by a parent or adult. As the baby matures and begins crawling toward the dog, no matter how much affection the dog has for this tiny human, boundaries need to be set for everyone’s safety.
Check with all of our Huron County Community Library locations to add our various activities to your calendar as well. Our programming and activities range from in-person to virtual and from youth to adult. Teens join us on Facebook, Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. March 18 is “World Sleep...
Comments / 0