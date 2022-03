The Buffalo Sabres will go just beyond the border into Toronto where they take on the Maple Leafs in this old-school rivalry matchup tonight. The Sabres had extremely low expectations heading into the season and although they started off playing really well, they’ve since slipped back into the Sabres we all know. Buffalo is currently on a six-game winning streak and going 2-7-1 in their last 10. The Maple Leafs are on a three-game winning streak and are 5-4-1 in their past 10. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO