Health care workers have been put through the wringer during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of lockdown, we watched in awe as they cared for the sickest patients, putting themselves in harm's way for months before vaccines became readily available. Today, they are still deep in the trenches even as the omicron surge wanes, facing hospitalization and death rates that rivaled some of the pandemic's darkest days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO