It might be a long shot, but there is the possibility of a fight between the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world and the top pound-for-pound MMA fighter. Before his rematch with Colby Covington this past December, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman once again floated the idea of a crossover fight with boxing kingpin Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, saying that he wanted to do something “that’s never been done before.” In response, Alvarez said that such a fight wouldn’t make sense for him. And while Canelo may still think the fight doesn’t make much sense, he’s becoming more open to the idea.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO