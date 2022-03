Tonight was Ronda Rousey's first one on one match on SmackDown ever, and it was against none other than Sonya Deville. Of course, Charlotte Flair had to come out and circle the ring to help out Deville, and early she would make her pretense felt and give Deville the chance to hit a chop block and keep Rousey grounded. Deville then kept up the attack on Rousey with a running knee and then settled into a hold in the middle of the ring, and then slammed Rousey down on the mat.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO