Scream (2022) Home Entertainment Release Details Announced

By Jordan Maison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll be returning to Woodsboro from the comfort of home fairly soon with the arrival of the latest Scream movie on digital and 4K Ultra HD. Here are all the details!. If you missed out on the new Scream movie in theaters (or simply want to enjoy it again), you’ll get...

Daily Californian

Watch Scream 5 Online Free Streaming : Scream (2022) Digital Release Here’s How

2022’s V Scream is hitting theaters with a beachcomber of critical acclaim at its back,Scream 5, additionally aloof accepted as Scream and here’s back admirers can watch the new abhorrence flick at home. The fifth access in the legendary Scream movie alternation sees adept casting associates like Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell abiding to face off already afresh adjoin Ghostface, the analgesic with abounding faces ambuscade abaft the acclaimed mask. Like the aftermost installment, the new Scream will affection a scattering of newcomers.
ComicBook

Scream: Return to an Iconic Franchise Location in New Featurette (Exclusive)

The new Scream had the challenging task of bridging the franchise's past with its future, both in literal and figurative ways, which included having the ending of this film unfolding in the same locale as the finale of the debut 1996 film. One difference, however, is that the production was able to recreate the original home on a soundstage to an impressively precise degree, which ignited a number of unexpected feelings among the cast and crew. Ahead of the film's debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, you can check out the above featurette about how the climactic sequence was brought to life. Scream lands on Digital HD on March 1st and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5th.
ComicBook

Scream Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise's sequels from the official continuity, so you'd also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn't a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
The Hollywood Reporter

Vertical Entertainment Nabs Roald Dahl Biopic ‘To Olivia’ (Exclusive)

Vertical Entertainment has nabbed the North American rights to director John Hay’s To Olivia, a U.K. drama based on the true lives of renowned novelist Roald Dahl and his film star wife Patricia Neal. Vertical plans a day-and-date release on April 15, 2022, for the drama written by David Logan and Hay and based on Patricia Neal: An Unquiet Life, written by Stephen Michael Shearer. To Olivia portrays the idyllic lives of Dahl and Neal tragically turned upside down after their young daughter, Olivia, contracted the measles virus and died in the 1960s.More from The Hollywood ReporterRupert Friend Joins Benedict Cumberbatch...
Stamford Advocate

Fox’s MarVista Entertainment Announces Production Deal with TelevisaUnivision (TV News Roundup)

Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment is entering into a development and production deal with TelevisaUnivision to produce 10 original Spanish-language films for ViX Plus, both sides announced Monday. ViX Plus is TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language subscription-based video on-demand offering; MarVista will produce 10 films across the genres of family, comedy, romance and holiday that will be available to stream exclusively on the service. TelevisaUnivision will hold the worldwide streaming distribution rights for all ten films, while MarVista is set to oversee the global distribution outside of streaming.
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
