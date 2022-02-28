Ranking the Field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Virginia Tech got a big boost to their 2022 recruiting class Saturday when they secured the commitment of Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) star forward Darren Buchanan. Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Buchanan is a physical, athletic wing who can get to the lane and make plays- something the Hokies need more of. He’s not afraid of contact and uses his strong frame, toughness, and athleticism to finish at the rim. He’s a versatile defender who is excellent at boxing out and tracking rebounds. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and calm, confident, unselfish demeanor that allows him to effectively control the game, make good decisions, find open teammates, and turn great plays into excellent plays.
