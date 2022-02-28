ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ranking the Field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Porter joins Jeremy St. Louis...

247sports.com

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Complete Box Score: Florida State 89, NC State 76

NC State got 17 points or more from each member of its "Big 3," but couldn't get stops against Florida State in an 89-76 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday. The Wolfpack closes out the regular season at 11-20 (4-16 ACC) as a result, despite getting another 30-point performance from Terquavion Smith in the loss.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
247Sports

Hokies Bolster 2022 Class with Buchanan

Virginia Tech got a big boost to their 2022 recruiting class Saturday when they secured the commitment of Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) star forward Darren Buchanan. Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Buchanan is a physical, athletic wing who can get to the lane and make plays- something the Hokies need more of. He’s not afraid of contact and uses his strong frame, toughness, and athleticism to finish at the rim. He’s a versatile defender who is excellent at boxing out and tracking rebounds. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and calm, confident, unselfish demeanor that allows him to effectively control the game, make good decisions, find open teammates, and turn great plays into excellent plays.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: ECU vs. Wichita State

ECU closes out its regular season at Wichita State at 3 p.m. ET. Game will be on ESPNU. Discuss it here. I'll be pulling double duty between this and the baseball game, so updates may be a bit hit or miss, especially in the second half. Posted on 4 hrs,...
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Micheal Clemons puts up 24 reps on bench press at NFL Combine

While in past years, players would usually do the bench press on a different day than their on-field workouts, that is not the case this year which has led some players to wait until their pro day to do the bench press. That was not the case for Texas A&M...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: A&M RB Isaiah Spiller talks about his versatility with CBS Sports

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the 2022 National Football League draft after back to back 1,000 yard seasons for the Aggies. However, he also proved his worth as both a receiver (Spiller caught 45 passes over the past two seasons) and pass blocker and is a true three down back who doesn't have to come off of the field. That versatility has elevated his stock in the eyes of many teams and he joined CBS Sports in Indianapolis to talk what he can provide a NFL franchise.
NFL
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Everything Frank Martin said after the regular season finale

South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball coach Frank Martin spoke with members of the media on Zoom, following Saturday afternoon's 82-71 loss at Auburn. “Obviously, never a good feeling when you lose. Disappointed that we let the game get away from us at the end of the first half, but I thought we played really aggressively. Defensively, I thought we were pretty good for most of the first half and the whole second half. Just didn’t make enough shots. They play fast. We play fast. And you’ve got to score, to win on the road. We shot 39 percent from the field. Disappointed. I thought out effort was good, but obviously we didn’t make enough shots.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Top247 DL Keith Sampson breaks down Florida State commitment

Top247 defensive lineman Keith Sampson had a great feel for Florida State prior to his weekend unofficial visit, and the trip started in perfect fashion when the coaching staff was waiting to greet him. After speaking with the coaching staff and watching practice, the New Bern (N.C.) High standout decided...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Top75 prospect Amaree Abram commits to Ole Miss

Amaree Abram, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to Ole Miss, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Ole Miss over programs including DePaul, Louisville, Maryland and St. John's. "Between the schools, I felt that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Derrick Jones Jr. says flagrant foul on Grayson Allen was not intentional

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was the victim of a hard foul from Derrick Jones Jr. of the Chicago Bulls, hit in the head by Jones while trying to pass the ball. Jones received a Flagrant 1 foul for the incident. “That’s all that goes through my head,” Jones said...
NBA
247Sports

Sydney Curry shines, but Louisville falls on Senior Day to Virginia

Louisville's difficult regular season has come to an end as Virginia defeated the host Cardinals 71-61 on Senior Day at the KFC Yum! Center. After scoring just 17 first-half points and trailed by 19 at the break, the Cardinals poured in 44 points during the second frame but the comeback effort fell short.
LOUISVILLE, KY

