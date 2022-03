Google Play Pass is now available in India. The service has been priced at ₹99 per month. It offers ad-free access to 1000+ apps and games. Google’s Play Pass subscription service, which offers access to many of the best Android apps and games without ads or in-app purchases, has finally made its way to India. The service was first launched in the U.S. in September 2019.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO