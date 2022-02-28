ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies-UN panel

 6 days ago

(Adds details, commentary) Feb 28 (Reuters) - Climate change and extreme weather are already hurting the world economy and if unchecked will plunge millions more into poverty while pushing up food prices and disrupting trade and labour markets, U.N. climate experts warned on Monday. The finding was part of...

UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year—some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor. When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family...
ENVIRONMENT
Climate change is already making parts of the world unlivable

Climate change is already testing the limits of what human communities can survive, and if warming isn’t kept in check, some of the most crowded parts of the planet will become practically unlivable. The temperatures are already getting too hot, disasters are becoming too severe, and the costs of staying put are becoming unbearable for millions of people. And the greatest impacts are on those least able to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. IPCC is...
ENVIRONMENT
Climate Change
Environment
United Nations
China says to ensure key agricultural products supplies including grains - work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure key agricultural products supplies, including grains, this year, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stablise planting acreage of grains and promote expanding output of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said.
AGRICULTURE
China's current wheat crop condition worst in history - agriculture minister

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's current wheat crop growing condition this season could be the worst in history, the country's agriculture minister said on Saturday. Tang Renjian, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, said that around one-third of wheat planting in the fall was delayed by half a month, and grain production this year faced huge difficulties. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by William Mallard)
AGRICULTURE
CBOT wheat surges by daily limit, at 14-year peak on Black Sea supply worry

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
UPDATE 2-China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

* Wheat up 40% this week war chokes Black Sea exports * Chicago corn hits highest since 2012, soybeans ease (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped over 6% on Friday to hit their daily trading limit on deepening fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause massive disruption to supply from two of the world's top grain exporting nations. Overnight news of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant as Russian forces seized control of the site added to investor jitters, sending share prices sliding. Corn rose to its highest in nearly a decade, as the market also wrestled with the potential loss of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian corn exports. Soybeans edged lower, pressured by improved growing conditions in South America and profit-taking in vegetable oil markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up by its 75-cent daily limit, or 6.6%, at $12.09 a bushel, a new 14-year high. The contract had also ended Thursday's session with a 75-cent limit-up rise. So far this week the contract is up 40%. On Euronext, spot March set a new record high for the Paris-based futures market at 401.00 a tonne, reaching the 400-euro threshold for the first time. "The demand for wheat on the physical market in (nearby) delivery is unprecedented, as buyers face delivery defaults for Black Sea origins," consultancy Agritel said. With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternatives. Algeria will allow suppliers to send French wheat in March, overturning a recent exclusion of France in its tenders, due to disruption to Black Sea supply, traders said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil. CBOT corn gained 1.6% to $7.59-1/2 a bushel, after earlier reaching its highest since October 2012 at $7.72. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.5% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said exporters sold 337,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Some traders predict the Ukraine conflict could shift up to 300 million bushels (7.6 million tonnes) of additional corn demand to the United States, said Karl Setzer, a commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is studying whether waiving biofuel blending mandates could help offset a surge in prices for food ingredients such as corn and soyoil, sources said. Prices at 1003 GMT Last Change Pct Move End Ytd Pct 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1209.00 75.00 6.61 770.75 56.86 CBOT corn 759.50 11.75 1.57 593.25 28.02 CBOT soy 1658.75 -9.00 -0.54 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 385.25 19.00 5.19 276.75 39.21 Paris rape 809.50 -0.25 -0.03 754.00 7.36 WTI crude oil 109.25 1.58 1.47 75.21 45.26 Euro/dlr 1.10 -0.01 -0.46 1.1368 -3.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Food prices jump 24.1% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - World food prices hit a record high in February, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, to post a 24.1% increase year-on-year, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the...
BUSINESS
FACTBOX-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of new Western sanctions against Russia have fuelled fears about supplies of key commodities produced and exported by Russian companies. See for a Factbox on commodity price gains since the close on Feb. 23, the day before the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Asia Grains-Australian wheat prices climb as Russia-Ukraine war curbs supply

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - * Prices of Australia wheat being offered in Asia have climbed to new highs this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has curbed global supplies, two Singapore-based traders said. * Australian Premium White wheat was quoted at around $450 a tonne, including cost and freight...
WORLD
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to hit 14-year high on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hit a 14-year high, as damage to Ukraine's export infrastructure following Russia's invasion raised concerns over longer-term disruptions to supply from the Black Sea region. Corn rose 1.8% and soybeans were up 0.8%. The...
CHICAGO, IL

