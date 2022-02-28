Man arrested for $100k in theft, damage

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested for a theft complaint out of Boone County.

Boone County deputies say they investigated a theft complaint in the Spruce Laurel area in Jan. 2022. AEP is said to have been the victim.

24-year-old Bobby Shelton II, of Clothier, was arrested for breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy.

Deputies say that the amount of the theft and repairs is upwards of $100,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.