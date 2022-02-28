ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Man arrested for $100k in theft, damage

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested for a theft complaint out of Boone County.

Boone County deputies say they investigated a theft complaint in the Spruce Laurel area in Jan. 2022. AEP is said to have been the victim.

24-year-old Bobby Shelton II, of Clothier, was arrested for breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy.

Deputies say that the amount of the theft and repairs is upwards of $100,000.

WOWK 13 News

Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Two men are facing prison time for wire fraud. A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty fraud scheme. The Justice Department says 46-year-old James Pinson of Wayne County was convicted in December by a federal jury of wire fraud, mail […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen reported out of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A teenager has been reported missing and the Portsmouth PD says he is somewhere in Kentucky. They say Jerrell McKinley, 13, was last seen on Mar. 1, 2022, leaving school at 12 p.m. His father went to pick him up at a relative’s house on Mar. 3, 2022, and they say […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

