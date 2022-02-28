Adviser links: ESG angst

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce the hiring of the Firm's first Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). Heidi DuBois joins AEA with over 20 years of experience in the areas of sustainability, corporate governance and investor engagement in both corporate and advisory roles. In this newly-created position, Heidi is focused on further formalizing and enhancing the Firm's global strategy across AEA's portfolios and at the management company level to continue to build upon a robust, best-in-class ESG function.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO