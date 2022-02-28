ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Adviser links: ESG angst

By (Andrew A. King, Kenneth P. Pucker)
abnormalreturns.com
 5 days ago

Mondays are all about financial adviser-related links here at Abnormal Returns. You can check...

abnormalreturns.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

4 Counterpoints To ESG Investing Critics

Sustainable investment funds are mushrooming. The dramatic growth of sustainable portfolios has raised big questions for investors. Recent prominent media articles have warned of a bubble and criticized sustainable portfolios for being ineffective as agents of change. We think the critics have missed the point. Sustainable investment funds are mushrooming....
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AEA Investors Bolsters ESG Program with Hire of Global Head of ESG

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce the hiring of the Firm's first Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). Heidi DuBois joins AEA with over 20 years of experience in the areas of sustainability, corporate governance and investor engagement in both corporate and advisory roles. In this newly-created position, Heidi is focused on further formalizing and enhancing the Firm's global strategy across AEA's portfolios and at the management company level to continue to build upon a robust, best-in-class ESG function.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ESG Investing 101: What Is an ESG Score?

It may not be enough for companies to make profits anymore. An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing. An increasing number of publicly traded companies are also using ESG principles in...
MARKETS
Biz Times

Making sense of ESG investing

When Quinn Schwellinger, 31, and his wife decided to start building an extra retirement fund to supplement their 401(k)s, they knew they wanted to invest in companies that supported their concern for the environment. “My…
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Angst#Abnormal Returns#Cfp
Seeking Alpha

Braskem: Growth Stock Moving In Line With ESG Commitments

Braskem’s share price return outpaced the S&P 500 index at 15% in the 1-year analysis. Global companies dominating the petrochemical market include Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF), Braskem (BAK), Exxon Mobil (XOM). PetroChina Co. (PTR) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB). Among the products desired, Polyolefins are the most common types of thermoplastics that form a growth area for petrochemicals. They are versatile with a broad spectrum of end-use applications such as plastic sheeting and pipes. They are also used for making bottles, films, pouches, bubble wraps, etc.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy