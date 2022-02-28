Adviser links: ESG angst

Braskem’s share price return outpaced the S&P 500 index at 15% in the 1-year analysis. Global companies dominating the petrochemical market include Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF), Braskem (BAK), Exxon Mobil (XOM). PetroChina Co. (PTR) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB). Among the products desired, Polyolefins are the most common types of thermoplastics that form a growth area for petrochemicals. They are versatile with a broad spectrum of end-use applications such as plastic sheeting and pipes. They are also used for making bottles, films, pouches, bubble wraps, etc.
