I’ve survived as an Asian actor in Hollywood for 22 years, and for the past few, I’ve also helped them cast Japanese actors. And I watched up close how blatantly racist this casting process can be.Hollywood firmly believes that "Japanese" is an ethnicity, and they insist that Japanese actors must look quintessentially “oriental”. The first thing producers want is that actors can "pass” as Japanese.As some of you may know, modern Japan is quite diverse. Mixed-race Japanese are just as Japanese as I could ever be. But for Hollywood, they are absolutely not considered “Japanese”. And because Hollywood wants to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO