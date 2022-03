COVID stimulus checks were meant to help, but instead, they contributed to the death of some of the most vulnerable Ohioans. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a new study from the Center for the Future of Forensic Science shows spikes in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020 coincided precisely with the arrival of stimulus checks. In the spring of 2020 more Ohioans died of opioid overdose than they had since the height of the opioid crisis in 2010.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO