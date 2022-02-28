Sherry's Forecast: Monday, February 28

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More What We’re Watching Winter storm warning for Twin Cities and areas northeast and southwest until 4 a.m. for 2 to 4 inches of snow over a glaze of ice. Winter weather advisory parallels that area north and south for 1 inch of snow over an ice glaze. Northern Wisconsin is still under an ice storm warning until 6 a.m. for another 0.25″ of ice. In the Twin Cities, we are looking at freezing rain and snow until about 7 a.m., and then done after that. Colder Sunday, with a slight warmup Tuesday. The next likely snow chance is Wednesday night into Thursday. MINNEAPOLIS...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO