Sherry's Forecast: Monday, February 28

What We’re Watching
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities and areas northeast and southwest until 4 a.m. for 2 to 4 inches of snow over a glaze of ice.
Winter weather advisory parallels that area north and south for 1 inch of snow over an ice glaze.
Northern Wisconsin is still under an ice storm warning until 6 a.m. for another 0.25″ of ice.
In the Twin Cities, we are looking at freezing rain and snow until about 7 a.m., and then done after that.
Colder Sunday, with a slight warmup Tuesday.
The next likely snow chance is Wednesday night into Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS...
