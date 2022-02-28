2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

While Jessica Chastain was busy making the world her runway at the SAG Awards last night, we were busy trying to find any and every detail that we could about her sultry makeup look. The actor turned heads in a cool-toned black smoky eye — which perfectly complemented her metallic silver Dior suit, might we add — and lucky for us, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle spilled all the details about the products he used to get her ready. "For the SAG Awards, my inspiration for Jessica Chastain's look was 1970s high glamour," Buckle tells POPSUGAR. "[I went] with smoky black-rimmed eyes, a pale peach lip, and extra-thick lashes."
