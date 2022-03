For most of the game, Auburn junior Tyrell Nichols sat on the bench, watching his Trojans’ teammates duke it out with No. 1 Garfield in the 3A state tournament quarterfinals. Then senior Tre Blassingame — who had ice in his veins, sinking two free throws with 0.8 seconds to go in regulation to send the game into overtime — fouled out, and Nichols’ number was called.

AUBURN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO