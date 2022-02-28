2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: 6 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch!. Selena Gomez's major acting comeback and success as an executive producer have earned her a prime seat at the 2022 SAG Awards, her debut at the annual show. According to photos of celebrity placement cards released ahead of the...
For the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, several celebrities made their entrances in pink, endorsing one of spring's hottest color trends for the grand occasion. From Meagan Good's strapless cutout gown to Kerry Washington's floor-sweeping pink high-slit design and Issa Rae's sweetheart-neckline train dress, the soft, romantic hue was seen on a variety of silhouettes and in several shades, proving just how versatile the trend really is.
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
Jada Pinkett Smith pulled a dress from her closet to walk the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The 'Girls Trip' actress turned heads in her long-sleeved Gareth Pugh gown as she arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Will Smith, and she explained the floor-length black and blue garment was a vintage piece she had picked up "a while ago".
Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…”
It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Halle...
Someone call the firetruck because Nicole Kidman looks red hot in her latest red carpet look for the 2022 SAG Awards!. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress joined some of Hollywood's finest actors to celebrate the past years' most influential films, including Nicole's latest role in Being the Ricardos. At 54, Nicole was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of the iconic Lucille Ball in Amazon Prime's Being the Ricardos. Although, that award went to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Nicole definitely deserves to take home an award for "Best Dressed."
Awards season is officially in full swing, as Hollywood celebrated a full in-person ceremony for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night. Unlike other Hollywood award shows, the SAG Awards are particularly special for those in front of the camera as it's the only ceremony voted on solely by the actors themselves.
Award show season felt like it officially kicked off with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, as the nominees and attendees were dripping in glamour for the in-person red carpet. The event, staged at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, felt like a novelty amid the...
Castmates come and go but sometimes a few special ones become friends for a lifetime. Tuesday, March 1, marked the 59th birthday of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and though his wife took over his Instagram to express her love, one of his former castmates had a special message for him as well.
Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
Elton John has paid tribute to "magical" Shane Warne, whose death shocked the world on Friday. Posting a picture with Shane and his ex-fiance Elizaberth Hurley, Elton sent his sympathies to the family of Shane and to those of late cricket player Rod Marsh, who also passed away on 4 March.
Feb. 25 (UPI) — The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Will...
The inimitable Brendan Fraser has once again showed the world why he's so adored, after expressing genuine surprise at the fact that he's so beloved by so many. The star of classic adventure movies like The Mummy and George Of The Jungle has been enjoying a supremely well-deserved career comeback, and fans have been celebrating with him every step of the way.
Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
Click here to read the full article. As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners.
This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA....
Single and ready to stun. Just one day after a Los Angeles judge granted Kim Kardashian's request to restore her marital status to single, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star stepped out for the grand opening of Revolve's Social Club. An eyewitness tells E! News that Kardashian made...
Kanye "Ye" West is not giving Pete Davidson any mercy. Just hours after a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single on March 2, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper, 44, released animated visuals to the song, "Eazy," which featured a clay figure that resembles Kardashian's boyfriend Davidson, 28, being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.
Following their split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet continue to put their family first. Nearly two months after announcing their breakup, the "Aquaman" star brought their two children -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 -- to the March 1 premiere of "The Batman" in New York to support Zoë Kravitz. And let's just say, Momoa couldn't have been prouder of his stepdaughter for her role as Catwoman.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have spent the first two months of 2022 very much as loved up as we'd expect. We've seen the pair sharing their first ever public kiss, while Pete even referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" for the first time during an interview. Most recently, there's...
Comments / 0