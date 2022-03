There are days for eating healthy and then there are days for eating cheese. And we're not just talking about any old block of cheese. We're talking about a creamy, decadent cheese, which also happens to be the king of the cheese-pull: Gruyère. Pronounced "groo-yehr," this melting cheese is a type of Swiss cheese that's often used for ooey-gooey comfort food dishes like grilled cheese or French onion soup, but it's also a good addition to your charcuterie platter. While Gruyère is an ideal cheese for melting, it can also cost a pretty penny. So, if you're looking to swap it out for something less expensive or you simply can’t find it at your local grocery store, try one of these Gruyère cheese substitutes instead.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO