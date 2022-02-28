ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

A 2nd season of Shared State + where cows outnumber Montanans

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 6 days ago
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press' high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. About a year...

Montana Free Press

Researchers say increasing forest fires are ‘unhinging’ streamflow patterns in the western U.S.

Researchers have found that forested basins of the western United States saw significant increases in streamflows for about six years following large wildfires. A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences suggests that “increasing forest fire activity is unhinging streamflow from its historically predictable response to climate variability.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Friday, Mar. 4, the state reports that 1,409,099 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 556,636 Montanans — 54% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 271,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 330 new cases since the most recent report, 1,443 active cases, and 266,383 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 11,692 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 90 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 3,204 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on weekends or holidays. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Environmental groups seek relisting of Northern Rockies wolves

A collection of environmental groups filed a new petition today asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to instate immediate federal protections for Northern Rockies wolves, saying aggressive management measures in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming amount to the “unlimited and unregulated taking of wolves” and run counter to a commitment the agency made in 2009 when it lifted federal protections from Northern Rockies wolves.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Fire changes everything it touches. People can change, too.

There were still two weeks left of my internship, it wasn’t supposed to end tonight. I wasn’t supposed to be packing my things yet. But it was. And I was. Throwing things into my backpack at random, trying to see by the headlight I’d bought for a camping trip earlier in the summer. What counts as essential enough to pack into a “go bag”? Things I needed? Phone, wallet, keys. Food. Vaccination card. Things I didn’t want to burn? I didn’t want any of my things to burn. I liked my things. But it wouldn’t all fit in my backpack, so choices had to be made.
BOULDER, MT
Montana Free Press

A Montana sheriff’s plug for pre-K

Throughout his 36 years in law enforcement, people have asked Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton time and again how society can reduce crime. Dutton’s answer is always the same: improve education. Last week, Dutton made a concerted pitch for early childhood education during a virtual panel hosted...
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Kathleen Williams takes Montana’s top rural development post

BOZEMAN — On a recent Thursday morning, the Bozeman location of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office was quiet, mostly dark and nearly empty. A sign taped to the front door said “We are working remotely today!” and listed contact information for USDA staff in the office’s housing, utilities and business programs. Unlocking the front door, Public Information Officer Sue Kerver explained that nearly all her Bozeman-based colleagues have been working remotely due to the pandemic. Only Kerver and her recently appointed boss, former Montana state legislator and two-time U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams, who assumed leadership of the office in January, were working on-site that day.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

What a difference a definition makes

In today’s hot-button debates about public education, even the definition of a single word carries considerable weight. Last year, California’s public school system became embroiled in controversy over proposed revisions to the state’s guidelines for math education. Advocates defended the changes as an attempt to remedy ongoing achievement gaps for minority and low-income students and to foster more inclusive classrooms for K-12 students. But critics decried the revisions as an effort to infuse math lessons with political rhetoric, and their concerns primarily revolved around one word: equity.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

U.S. Senate confirms Martha Williams to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Senate confirmed Martha Williams to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a voice vote late yesterday evening. Williams was the first woman to lead Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a post she held from 2017 to 2020. There she oversaw management of nearly 700 employees and more than 50 state parks. During her time with FWP, which also included a legal career with the agency from 1998 to 2011, she worked on controversial issues that are resurfacing in her new post, including wolf, bison and grizzly management.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Special session call fails to attract a majority

An effort to garner lawmaker support for a special session of the Montana Legislature to tackle two hot-button issues missed its stated deadline this week. In an unsigned letter emailed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office Friday by Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, Republican lawmakers involved in the attempt wrote that they were unable to gain majority support for such a session in either the House or Senate, and opted not to “submit the failed attempt to you.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Serving you right

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press' high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. We spend a significant...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Free Press

Canadian border reopens after arrests of vax mandate protesters

COUTTS, Alberta — The off-and-on blockade of the U.S.-Canada border north of Shelby appears to have ended 18 days after truckers protesting vaccine mandates blocked the highway with their vehicles. The end of the occupation at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border came after more than a dozen people were arrested this week for allegedly planning violence against law enforcement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Montana Free Press

The initiative that could upend Montana’s tax system

HELENA — Meetings of the Montana Legislature’s tax policy committees, particularly the interim group that meets in off-seasons when the Legislature is out of session, are rarely dramatic affairs. Last month, though, a succession of conservative activists stepped up to a microphone in a state Capitol hearing room...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Republican legislator solicits support for special session

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, took to social media Tuesday asking Montanans to urge their state lawmakers to sign a letter asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to call a special session of the Montana Legislature. The letter outlines two specific actions such a session would take: drawing new election districts for the Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies in Montana, and establishing a special committee with subpoena powers to investigate election integrity in the state. Skees stated in the post that the letter would be delivered to Gianforte Friday.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

