A 2nd season of Shared State + where cows outnumber Montanans

As of Friday, Mar. 4, the state reports that 1,409,099 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 556,636 Montanans — 54% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 271,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 330 new cases since the most recent report, 1,443 active cases, and 266,383 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 11,692 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 90 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 3,204 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on weekends or holidays. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO